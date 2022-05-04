News
Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs mit Sofort-Rabatt
04.05.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de bietet wieder einmal zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an.
Der genaue Rabatt-Betrag wird in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" bei den einzelnen Titeln angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen.
Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist:
- Harry Potter 4K Complete Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (+ 30% Rabatt mit Coupon)
- Apocalypse Now / The Final Cut / Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Godzilla vs. Kong [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shooter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 9 - Die Fast & Furious Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Carpenter's THE THING [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Top Gun [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Fantasy - Die Mächte in Dir [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [Blu-ray]
- From Dusk Till Dawn [Blu-ray]
- From Dusk Till Dawn - Trilogie [Blu-ray]
- Dexter - New Blood [Blu-ray]
- Annette [Blu-ray]
- La Abuela [Blu-ray]
- Contra [Blu-ray]
- The North Sea [Blu-ray]
- Lord of War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- As Tears go by [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Life in Space [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der letzte Mohikaner [Blu-ray]
- Robin Hood - König der Diebe (Langfassung) [Blu-ray]
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City [Blu-ray]
- Nobody [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody [Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [Blu-ray]
- Benedetta [Blu-ray]
- Sing - Die Show Deines Lebens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sing - Die Show Deines Lebens [Blu-ray]
- Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Christiane F. - Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo [Blu-ray]
- Die Verurteilten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Outsiders [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [Blu-ray]
- Die Klapperschlange [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
