News

Amazon: 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs mit Sofort-Rabatt

Amazon.de bietet wieder einmal zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der letzten Monate mit Sofort-Rabatt an.

Der genaue Rabatt-Betrag wird in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" bei den einzelnen Titeln angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen.

Wie lange die einzelnen Angebote gelten, ist nicht bekannt und somit auch kurzfristige Änderungen möglich. Nachfolgend eine Auswahl von Titeln, bei denen derzeit ein Sofort-Rabatt verfügbar ist:

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.