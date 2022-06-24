News

Wong Kar-Wais "2046" bald auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Koch Films veröffentlicht im Herbst "2046" von Wong Kar-Wai auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray kommt am 13.10.2022 mit deutschem und kantonesischem Ton in den Handel und bietet umfangreiches Bonus-Material wie Making of, Interviews und ein alternatives Ende.

Neben der Ultra HD Blu-ray ist der Film auch auf Blu-ray Disc und DVD dabei.

bereits erhältlich:

