Weitere "Drive" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Edition geplant

Leonine veröffentlicht "Drive" im Oktober erneut auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Nicolas Winding Refns atmosphärisches Thriller-Drama mit Ryan Gosling und Carey Mulligan wurde bereits 2021 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray als limitiertes 2 Disc-Mediabook inklusive Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.

Am 20.10.2023 erscheint "Drive" außerdem noch einmal als einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Edition in Standard-Verpackung.

Drive (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 2,40:1

Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (DTS HD MA 5.1)

Untertitel: Deutsch

Extras:

B-Roll, Featurettes ( I Drive, Under the Hood, Driver and Irene, Cut to the Chase), Interviews mit Cast & Crew, Making of, Trailer

