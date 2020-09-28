News

Warner Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten im November

Warner hat jetzt auch seine Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten für den November vorgestellt. Zu den Highlights gehören u.a. die "Game of Thrones"-Komplett-Box und "V wie Vendetta" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und mit "Scooby!" und Clint Eastwoods "Der Fall Richard" Jewell erscheinen auch zwei ganz neue Filme.

Für das Basketball-Drama "Out of Play: Der Weg zurück" ist keine Disc-Veröffentlichung geplant. Der Film mit Ben Affleck wird am 26.11. direkt digital veröffentlicht und auch in 4K erhältlich sein.

29.10.2020

05.11.2020

12.11.2020

26.11.2020

