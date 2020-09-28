News
Warner Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten im November
28.09.2020 (Karsten Serck)
Warner hat jetzt auch seine Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten für den November vorgestellt. Zu den Highlights gehören u.a. die "Game of Thrones"-Komplett-Box und "V wie Vendetta" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und mit "Scooby!" und Clint Eastwoods "Der Fall Richard" Jewell erscheinen auch zwei ganz neue Filme.
Für das Basketball-Drama "Out of Play: Der Weg zurück" ist keine Disc-Veröffentlichung geplant. Der Film mit Ben Affleck wird am 26.11. direkt digital veröffentlicht und auch in 4K erhältlich sein.
29.10.2020
- 300 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Full Metal Jacket [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Full Metal Jacket - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Beetlejuice [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- 2001 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Batman: Death in the Family [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 4 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Gotham: Staffel 5 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
05.11.2020
- Game of Thrones: Die komplette Serie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Game of Thrones: Die komplette Serie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
12.11.2020
26.11.2020
- Der Fall Richard Jewell [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- V wie Vendetta - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Westworld - Staffel 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Westworld - Staffel 3 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Castle Rock - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Supernatural - Staffel 14 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
