"The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc + CD und Vinyl
"The Who" veröffentlichen im März "The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Der Konzert-Mitschnitt aus dem Londoner Wembley-Stadion erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/Doppel-CD-Set, Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set.
Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben 5.1 und Stereo-Abmischungen auch einen neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix.
Der Verkaufsstart von "The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" ist für den 31.03.2023 geplant.
- The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019 [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019 [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019 [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY 2CD/BLU RAY
CD1
Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)
CD2
Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)
Blu-ray Disc (Dolby Atmos)
Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)
Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)
THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY 3LP SET
SIDE ONE
Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
SIDE TWO
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
SIDE THREE
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)
SIDE FOUR
Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
SIDE FIVE
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
SIDE SIX
Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.