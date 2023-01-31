News

"The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc + CD und Vinyl

"The Who" veröffentlichen im März "The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Der Konzert-Mitschnitt aus dem Londoner Wembley-Stadion erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/Doppel-CD-Set, Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set.

Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben 5.1 und Stereo-Abmischungen auch einen neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix.

Der Verkaufsstart von "The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" ist für den 31.03.2023 geplant.

Tracklisting

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY 2CD/BLU RAY

CD1

Who Are You

Eminence Front

Imagine A Man

Pinball Wizard

Hero Ground Zero

Join Together

Substitute (No Orchestra)

The Seeker (No Orchestra)

Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)

Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)

CD2

Ball And Chain

The Real Me

I'm One

The Punk And The Godfather

5:15

Drowned (No Orchestra)

The Rock

Love Reign O'er Me

Baba O'Riley

Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY 3LP SET

SIDE ONE

Who Are You

Eminence Front

Imagine A Man

SIDE TWO

Pinball Wizard

Hero Ground Zero

Join Together

Substitute (No Orchestra)

SIDE THREE

The Seeker (No Orchestra)

Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)

Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)

SIDE FOUR

Ball And Chain

The Real Me

I'm One

The Punk And The Godfather

SIDE FIVE

5:15

Drowned (No Orchestra)

The Rock

SIDE SIX

Love Reign O'er Me

Baba O'Riley

Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)

