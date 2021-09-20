News

"The Suicide Squad" ab Oktober in 4K & Dolby Atmos bei Sky

Sky zeigt ab dem 7. Oktober "The Suicide Squad". Der Film läuft im Sky Cinema Abo ohne zusätzliche Kosten und kann mit Sky Q auch in UHD und mit Dolby Atmos Ton in Deutsch und Englisch jederzeit abgerufen sowie mit Sky Ticket auch gestreamt werden.

Bereits seit dem 20.09. ist "The Suicide Squad" auch in 4K & HDR bei Amazon Prime Video und im Apple iTunes Store erhältlich.

Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray des DC-Abenteuers von James Gunn erscheint voraussichtlich am 02.12.2021. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Zum Bonus-Material gehören ein Audio-Kommentar, mehrere Making of-Featurettes, Deleted & Extended Scenes sowie ein "Gag Reel".

www.sky.de

