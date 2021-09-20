News

"The Pineapple Thief - Nothing But the Truth" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc

Die britische Band "The Pineapple Thief" veröffentlicht ihr Live-Event "Nothing But the Truth" im Oktober auf Blu-ray Disc.

Die Blu-ray Disc enthält einen Dolby Atmos-Mix sowie zusätzlich DTS HD 5.1 und "High Definition Stereo"-Tonspuren.

"The Pineapple Thief - Nothing But the Truth" erscheint am 22.10.2021 auf Blu-ray Disc.

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.