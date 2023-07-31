"The Flash" mit deutschem Dolby Atmos-Mix auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Warner hat "The Flash" offiziell für den September in Deutschland auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc angekündigt. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc werden mit einem deutschen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Die englische Originalfassung wird nur auf Ultra HD Blu-ray ebenfalls mit Dolby Atmos-Sound präsentiert und auf der Blu-ray Disc nur in Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 zu finden sein.
Der erste "The Flash"-Solo-Film aus dem DC Universe von Andy Muschietti mit Ezra Miller und dem Comeback von Michael Keaton als "Batman" wird am 14.09.2023 fürs Heimkino veröffentlicht und auch als Steelbook auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Als Bonus-Material sind zahlreiche Making of-Featurettes sowie mehrere "Deleted Scenes" dabei.
"The Flash" ist bereits jetzt als "Heimkino-Premiere" in 4K u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich.
The Flash (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Ton:
- Englisch: Dolby Atmos
- Deutsch: Dolby Atmos
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch
Bonus-Material:
Wo Welten kollidieren: Hinter den Kulissen von The Flash
Flashpoint: Einführung ins DC Multiversum
Batman kehrt zurück, noch mal!
Drehen wir durch! Batmans Rückkehr
Supergirls Rettung
Supergirl: Letzte Tochter Kryptons
Kampf gegen Zod
Kampf gegen Dark Flash
The Flash: Die Legende vom Scarlet Speedster
The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus
Nicht verwendete Szenen
