"The Flash" mit deutschem Dolby Atmos-Mix auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Warner hat "The Flash" offiziell für den September in Deutschland auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc angekündigt. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc werden mit einem deutschen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Die englische Originalfassung wird nur auf Ultra HD Blu-ray ebenfalls mit Dolby Atmos-Sound präsentiert und auf der Blu-ray Disc nur in Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 zu finden sein.

Der erste "The Flash"-Solo-Film aus dem DC Universe von Andy Muschietti mit Ezra Miller und dem Comeback von Michael Keaton als "Batman" wird am 14.09.2023 fürs Heimkino veröffentlicht und auch als Steelbook auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Als Bonus-Material sind zahlreiche Making of-Featurettes sowie mehrere "Deleted Scenes" dabei.

"The Flash" ist bereits jetzt als "Heimkino-Premiere" in 4K u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ist bereits fürs Heimkino auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erhältlich.

The Flash (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Ton:

Englisch: Dolby Atmos

Deutsch: Dolby Atmos

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Bonus-Material:

Wo Welten kollidieren: Hinter den Kulissen von The Flash

Flashpoint: Einführung ins DC Multiversum

Batman kehrt zurück, noch mal!

Drehen wir durch! Batmans Rückkehr

Supergirls Rettung

Supergirl: Letzte Tochter Kryptons

Kampf gegen Zod

Kampf gegen Dark Flash

The Flash: Die Legende vom Scarlet Speedster

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus

Nicht verwendete Szenen

The Flash (Blu-ray Disc)

Ton:

Englisch: Dolby Digital Plus 5.1

Deutsch: Dolby Atmos

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Bonus-Material:

