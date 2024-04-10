News

"The Beekeeper" mit Dolby Atmos auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

10.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Leonine veröffentlicht "The Beekeeper" im April auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc und hat jetzt auch die Details zur Ausstattung bestätigt. Alle Blu-ray-Varianten werden mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind Interviews mit Cast & Crew geplant.

Der Action-Thriller von David Ayer mit Jason Statham erscheint am 26.04.2024 fürs Heimkino. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint auch als Steelbook.

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager aufrufen
  ZURÜCK