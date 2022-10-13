News
Star Wars: "Music from The Mandalorian"-Soundtracks erscheinen als Picture Disc Vinyl-Edition
13.10.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Walt Disney Records veröffentlicht für Star Wars-Fans den Soundtrack der ersten beiden Staffeln von "The Mandalorian" als Picture Disc Vinyl-Edition.
Die zwei "Music from The Mandalorian" Picture Disc-LPs mit Highlights aus dem Music Score von Ludwig Göransson sollen ab dem 09.12.2022 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Bereits 2021 wurde der komplette Soundtrack zur ersten Staffel von "The Mandalorian" auf insgesamt acht LPs veröffentlicht, die aber inzwischen ausverkauft sind.
