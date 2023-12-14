News

Sony, StudioCanal & Plaion Pictures 4K & Blu-ray-Neuheiten im März

Plaion Pictures hat die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten für den März vorgestellt, die neben den eigenen Titeln auch ebenfalls mit vertriebene Filme von Sony und StudioCanal umfassen. Zu den Highlights gehören neben "SAW X" u.a. neue Ultra HD Blu-rays von Francis Ford Coppolas "One from the Heart" und "Kinder des Zorns" sowie ein "Die City-Cobra" Blu-ray-Mediabook und mehrere Sony 4K-Steelbooks. Außerdem soll im März auch noch die verschobene 4K Ultimate Edition von "Dune - Der Wüstenplanet" erscheinen.

Exklusiv über den Plaion Shop sind ebenfalls ab März die Ultra HD Blu-rays von Harte Ziele und God's Army sowie das MacGyver Blu-ray-Komplett-Set erhältlich:

07.03.2024

14.03.2024

28.03.2024

Alle Neuheiten sind bereits im Vorbesteller-Bereich des Plaion Shops vorbestellbar und dürften mit Ausnahme der exklusiv im Direktvertrieb verkauften Titel zeitnah auch bei weiteren Händlern auftauchen.

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.