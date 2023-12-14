Sony, StudioCanal & Plaion Pictures 4K & Blu-ray-Neuheiten im März
Plaion Pictures hat die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten für den März vorgestellt, die neben den eigenen Titeln auch ebenfalls mit vertriebene Filme von Sony und StudioCanal umfassen. Zu den Highlights gehören neben "SAW X" u.a. neue Ultra HD Blu-rays von Francis Ford Coppolas "One from the Heart" und "Kinder des Zorns" sowie ein "Die City-Cobra" Blu-ray-Mediabook und mehrere Sony 4K-Steelbooks. Außerdem soll im März auch noch die verschobene 4K Ultimate Edition von "Dune - Der Wüstenplanet" erscheinen.
Exklusiv über den Plaion Shop sind ebenfalls ab März die Ultra HD Blu-rays von Harte Ziele und God's Army sowie das MacGyver Blu-ray-Komplett-Set erhältlich:
07.03.2024
- SAW X - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- SAW X [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- SAW X [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- One from the Heart - Reprise - Collector´s Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- One from the Heart - Reprise - Collector´s Edition [Blu-ray] im Plaion Sop
- Ghost Dog - Der Weg des Samurai [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
14.03.2024
- Stand by Me - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Die Kanonen von Navarone - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Godzilla (1998) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Dune - Der Wüstenplanet - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
28.03.2024
- Harte Ziele - Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (Plaion Shop exklusiv)
- God's Army - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (Plaion Shop exklusiv)
- MacGyver - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray] (Plaion Shop exklusiv)
- Die City-Cobra - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Kinder des Zorns (Stephen King) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Kinder des Zorns (Stephen King) [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Firenado (Blu-ray)
- On Fire - Der Feuersturm (Blu-ray)
- Der tödliche Freund - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Double Game (Blu-ray)
- Bloody Marie - Eine Frau mit Biss - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Jump - Sprung in die Ewigkeit (Blu-ray)
- The Lost Talisman - Die Geister, die ich rief (Blu-ray)
Alle Neuheiten sind bereits im Vorbesteller-Bereich des Plaion Shops vorbestellbar und dürften mit Ausnahme der exklusiv im Direktvertrieb verkauften Titel zeitnah auch bei weiteren Händlern auftauchen.
