Sony: PlayStation-Nutzer verlieren gekaufte StudioCanal-Filme
Sony hat den Verkauf von Filmen über den PlayStation Store bereits im August 2021 eingestellt und bot zumindest bislang die Möglichkeit, bereits erworbene Filme weiterhin streamen zu können. Doch ein Jahr später kündigt Sony jetzt an, dass zahlreiche Filme von StudioCanal ab Ende August komplett verschwinden werden:
ab dem 31. August 2022 wirst du aufgrund unserer sich entwickelnden Lizenzvereinbarungen mit Inhaltsanbietern nicht mehr in der Lage sein, deine zuvor gekauften Inhalte von Studio Canal anzusehen, und sie werden aus deiner Video-Bibliothek entfernt.
Ob Käufer das Geld für die bereits erworbenen Filme zurück erhalten oder anders entschädigt werden, lässt die Mitteilung auf der PlayStation-Website offen.
Von der Entfernung aus der Video-Bibliothek werden laut aktuellem Stand folgende Filme betroffen sein:
100 Bloody Acres
20 Feet From Stardom
3 From Hell
A Bigger Splash
A Dangerous Man
A Monster Calls
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
A Simple Favor
A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures
A War
Abduction
African Safari
Alibi.com
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Alles Für Meinen Vater
Amen
American Assassin
American Gods | Season 1
American Gods | Season 2
And Soon the Darkness
Anleitung zum Unglücklichsein
Anna (2019)
Another Day/Another Time: Celebrating the Music of "Inside Llewyn Davis"
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now Redux
Arizona Dream
As Good as Dead
Asterix - Operation Hinkelstein
Asterix in Amerika
Awaydays
Bachelorette
Back to Burgundy
Ballon
Banklady
Bel Ami
Beziehungsweise New York (inklusive Bonusmaterial)
Big Eyes
Black Coal, Thin Ice
Blair Witch
Blendende Weihnachten
Blonde Ambition
Blood and Chocolate
Bridget Jones's Baby
Brighton Rock
Bronson
Brooklyn's Finest
Buena Vista Social Club
C'est la vie - So sind wir, so ist das Leben
Can a Song Save Your Life? (inklusive Bonusmaterial)
Capital in the 21st Century
Chicken Run
Chloe
Cockneys Vs Zombies
Cold Blood - Kein Ausweg, keine Gnade
Cold Pursuit
Command Performance
Countdown Copenhagen | Season 1
Countdown Copenhagen | Season 2
Cruel Intentions
Cuban Fury
Cyborg Soldier
Dante 01
Daredevil
Das Geheimnis der Bäume
Das magische Haus (inklusive Bonusmaterial)
Das schweigende Klassenzimmer
Das Tier
Dear John
Death Wish
Deepwater Horizon
Dem Horizont so nah
DEPRECATED - Vehicle 19
Der Himmel über Berlin
Der Pianist
Der Solist
Desaster
Deux Moi
Die drei Tage des Condor
Die Farbe der Milch
Die Nonne
Die Norm - Ist dabei sein wirklich alles?
Die Prinzessin von Montpensier
Die Reise der Pinguine
Die schwarzen Brüder
Die Stadt der Blinden
Die Vorahnung
Die Wand
Die zwei Gesichter des Januars (inklusive Bonusmaterial)
Die zwei Leben des Daniel Shore
Direct Contact
Disconnect
Django
Django - Nur der Colt war sein Freund
Django, der Rächer
Djangos Rückkehr
Double Identity
Dylan Dog: Dead Of Night
Early Man
Eine zauberhafte Nanny - Knall auf Fall in ein neues Abenteuer
Enkel für Anfänger
Eraserhead
Es ist zu deinem Besten
Escape From New York
Exit Marrakech (inklusive Bonusmaterial)
Family for Rent
Fantastic Movie
Film Noir
Fitzcarraldo
Flight
Fog in August
From the Land of the Moon
Garden State
Gauguin
George Harrison: Living In The Material World
Gold
Good Night, and Good Luck
Goodbye Berlin
Green Zone
Half Light
Half Nelson
Happy People: A Year in the Taiga
Heidi
Holy Lands
Homies
Homo Faber
Hotel Very Welcome
I Give It a Year
I Phone You
I Still Believe
Idioten
In Fear
In Safe Hands
Inside Llewyn Davis (inklusive Bonusmaterial)
Inspektor Jury - Der Tote im Pub
Interview
Jean Paul Gaultier: Freak And Chic
Jigsaw
John Wick
Julia
Julia's Eyes
Jumper
Junebug
Kein Sex ist auch keine Lösung
Kill Switch
King of Thieves
Kiss & Kill
Kleine Morde
Knight of Cups
Kundun
Kurzer Prozess
La La Land
Land of Plenty
Larry Crowne
Legend (2015)
Locke
Logan Lucky
Long Shot (2019)
Love & Mercy
Love the Coopers
Love, Cecil
Love, Marilyn
Ludwig / Walkenhorst - Der weg zu gold
Macbeth
Madame
Mahler auf der Couch
Mama Africa - Miriam Makeba
Man Up
Manhunter
Mann beißt Hund
Marley
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
Mein Stück vom Kuchen
Mensch Dave!
Mia and The White Lion
Midnight Sun | Season 1
MILF - Ferien mit Happy End
Mindscape
Mio, mein Mio
Mirror Mirror
Mirrors
Mommy
Mon chien Stupide
Mon Roi
Mood Indigo (Theatrical Cut)
Mortdecai
Mother's Day
Mount St. Elias
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Mullewapp - Eine schöne Schweinerei
My Way - Ein Leben für das Chanson
Nach einer wahren Geschichte
Nerve
Nimmermeer
Non-Stop (inklusive Bonusmaterial)
Nosferatu - Phantom der Nacht
Obsession (1997)
Only the Brave
Oskar und die Dame in rosa
Our Kind of Traitor
Paddington
Paddington 2
Pain and Glory
Paranoia
Patriots Day
Paul & die Schule des Lebens
Pawn Sacrifice
Pi
Populaire
Radioactive
Ran
Red Hill
Redacted
Restrepo
Rexx, der Feuerwehrhund
Roads
Robbi, Tobbi und das Fliewatüüt
Robin Hood (2018)
Robocop (inklusive Bonusmaterial)
Rose
Runaway Jury
Saban's Power Rangers
Sammys Abenteuer 2
Saw
Saw 2
Saw III
Saw IV (Unrated)
Saw V
Saw VI (Unrated)
Saw VII - Vollendung
Selma
Serena
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Shine a Light
Sicario
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sing Street
Sink or Swim
Song To Song
Source Code
Stargate
Status Quo - Hello Quo
Streets of Blood
Stronger
Take the Ball, Pass the Ball: The Barcelona Way
The Apparition
The Artist and the Model
The Bank Job
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years
The Child In Time
The Cider House Rules
The Commuter
The Crazies
The Crew
The Crow: City of Angels
The Deer Hunter
The Doors: When You're Strange
The Elephant Man
The Factory
The Fountain
The Ghost Writer
The Giver
The Glass Castle
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
The Gunman
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (plus Bonus Features)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (Plus Bonus Features)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Illusionist
The King Of The Hill
The Kings of Summer
The Last Exorcism
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Little Witch
The Lost City of Z
The Lost Prince
The Mercy
The Million Dollar Hotel
The Next Three Days
The Other F Word
