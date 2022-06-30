News

Sony: PlayStation-Nutzer verlieren gekaufte StudioCanal-Filme

Sony hat den Verkauf von Filmen über den PlayStation Store bereits im August 2021 eingestellt und bot zumindest bislang die Möglichkeit, bereits erworbene Filme weiterhin streamen zu können. Doch ein Jahr später kündigt Sony jetzt an, dass zahlreiche Filme von StudioCanal ab Ende August komplett verschwinden werden:

ab dem 31. August 2022 wirst du aufgrund unserer sich entwickelnden Lizenzvereinbarungen mit Inhaltsanbietern nicht mehr in der Lage sein, deine zuvor gekauften Inhalte von Studio Canal anzusehen, und sie werden aus deiner Video-Bibliothek entfernt.

Wir wissen deine fortlaufende Unterstützung sehr zu schätzen.

Vielen Dank

PlayStation Store

Ob Käufer das Geld für die bereits erworbenen Filme zurück erhalten oder anders entschädigt werden, lässt die Mitteilung auf der PlayStation-Website offen.

Von der Entfernung aus der Video-Bibliothek werden laut aktuellem Stand folgende Filme betroffen sein:

100 Bloody Acres

20 Feet From Stardom

3 From Hell

A Bigger Splash

A Dangerous Man

A Monster Calls

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

A Simple Favor

A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures

A War

Abduction

African Safari

Alibi.com

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Alles Für Meinen Vater

Amen

American Assassin

American Gods | Season 1

American Gods | Season 2

And Soon the Darkness

Anleitung zum Unglücklichsein

Anna (2019)

Another Day/Another Time: Celebrating the Music of "Inside Llewyn Davis"

Apocalypse Now

Apocalypse Now Redux

Arizona Dream

As Good as Dead

Asterix - Operation Hinkelstein

Asterix in Amerika

Awaydays

Bachelorette

Back to Burgundy

Ballon

Banklady

Bel Ami

Beziehungsweise New York (inklusive Bonusmaterial)

Big Eyes

Black Coal, Thin Ice

Blair Witch

Blendende Weihnachten

Blonde Ambition

Blood and Chocolate

Bridget Jones's Baby

Brighton Rock

Bronson

Brooklyn's Finest

Buena Vista Social Club

C'est la vie - So sind wir, so ist das Leben

Can a Song Save Your Life? (inklusive Bonusmaterial)

Capital in the 21st Century

Chicken Run

Chloe

Cockneys Vs Zombies

Cold Blood - Kein Ausweg, keine Gnade

Cold Pursuit

Command Performance

Countdown Copenhagen | Season 1

Countdown Copenhagen | Season 2

Cruel Intentions

Cuban Fury

Cyborg Soldier

Dante 01

Daredevil

Das Geheimnis der Bäume

Das magische Haus (inklusive Bonusmaterial)

Das schweigende Klassenzimmer

Das Tier

Dear John

Death Wish

Deepwater Horizon

Dem Horizont so nah

DEPRECATED - Vehicle 19

Der Himmel über Berlin

Der Pianist

Der Solist

Desaster

Deux Moi

Die drei Tage des Condor

Die Farbe der Milch

Die Nonne

Die Norm - Ist dabei sein wirklich alles?

Die Prinzessin von Montpensier

Die Reise der Pinguine

Die schwarzen Brüder

Die Stadt der Blinden

Die Vorahnung

Die Wand

Die zwei Gesichter des Januars (inklusive Bonusmaterial)

Die zwei Leben des Daniel Shore

Direct Contact

Disconnect

Django

Django - Nur der Colt war sein Freund

Django, der Rächer

Djangos Rückkehr

Double Identity

Dylan Dog: Dead Of Night

Early Man

Eine zauberhafte Nanny - Knall auf Fall in ein neues Abenteuer

Enkel für Anfänger

Eraserhead

Es ist zu deinem Besten

Escape From New York

Exit Marrakech (inklusive Bonusmaterial)

Family for Rent

Fantastic Movie

Film Noir

Fitzcarraldo

Flight

Fog in August

From the Land of the Moon

Garden State

Gauguin

George Harrison: Living In The Material World

Gold

Good Night, and Good Luck

Goodbye Berlin

Green Zone

Half Light

Half Nelson

Happy People: A Year in the Taiga

Heidi

Holy Lands

Homies

Homo Faber

Hotel Very Welcome

I Give It a Year

I Phone You

I Still Believe

Idioten

In Fear

In Safe Hands

Inside Llewyn Davis (inklusive Bonusmaterial)

Inspektor Jury - Der Tote im Pub

Interview

Jean Paul Gaultier: Freak And Chic

Jigsaw

John Wick

Julia

Julia's Eyes

Jumper

Junebug

Kein Sex ist auch keine Lösung

Kill Switch

King of Thieves

Kiss & Kill

Kleine Morde

Knight of Cups

Kundun

Kurzer Prozess

La La Land

Land of Plenty

Larry Crowne

Legend (2015)

Locke

Logan Lucky

Long Shot (2019)

Love & Mercy

Love the Coopers

Love, Cecil

Love, Marilyn

Ludwig / Walkenhorst - Der weg zu gold

Macbeth

Madame

Mahler auf der Couch

Mama Africa - Miriam Makeba

Man Up

Manhunter

Mann beißt Hund

Marley

Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben

Mein Stück vom Kuchen

Mensch Dave!

Mia and The White Lion

Midnight Sun | Season 1

MILF - Ferien mit Happy End

Mindscape

Mio, mein Mio

Mirror Mirror

Mirrors

Mommy

Mon chien Stupide

Mon Roi

Mood Indigo (Theatrical Cut)

Mortdecai

Mother's Day

Mount St. Elias

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mullewapp - Eine schöne Schweinerei

My Way - Ein Leben für das Chanson

Nach einer wahren Geschichte

Nerve

Nimmermeer

Non-Stop (inklusive Bonusmaterial)

Nosferatu - Phantom der Nacht

Obsession (1997)

Only the Brave

Oskar und die Dame in rosa

Our Kind of Traitor

Paddington

Paddington 2

Pain and Glory

Paranoia

Patriots Day

Paul & die Schule des Lebens

Pawn Sacrifice

Pi

Populaire

Radioactive

Ran

Red Hill

Redacted

Restrepo

Rexx, der Feuerwehrhund

Roads

Robbi, Tobbi und das Fliewatüüt

Robin Hood (2018)

Robocop (inklusive Bonusmaterial)

Rose

Runaway Jury

Saban's Power Rangers

Sammys Abenteuer 2

Saw

Saw 2

Saw III

Saw IV (Unrated)

Saw V

Saw VI (Unrated)

Saw VII - Vollendung

Selma

Serena

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Shine a Light

Sicario

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sing Street

Sink or Swim

Song To Song

Source Code

Stargate

Status Quo - Hello Quo

Streets of Blood

Stronger

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball: The Barcelona Way

The Apparition

The Artist and the Model

The Bank Job

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years

The Child In Time

The Cider House Rules

The Commuter

The Crazies

The Crew

The Crow: City of Angels

The Deer Hunter

The Doors: When You're Strange

The Elephant Man

The Factory

The Fountain

The Ghost Writer

The Giver

The Glass Castle

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Gunman

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (plus Bonus Features)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (Plus Bonus Features)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Illusionist

The King Of The Hill

The Kings of Summer

The Last Exorcism

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Little Witch

The Lost City of Z

The Lost Prince

The Mercy

The Million Dollar Hotel

The Next Three Days

The Other F Word

