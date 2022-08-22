News
"Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" bald auf Blu-ray Disc
22.08.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount veröffentlicht "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" im Oktober auf Blu-ray Disc.
Der siebte Teil der "Paranormal Activity"-Reihe kam aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie nicht ins Kino sondern wurde in den USA 2021 beim Streaming-Dienst Paramount+ veröffentlicht.
Hierzulande ist "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" bereits bei Streaming-Diensten wie Amazon Prime Video erhältlich und erscheint am 13.10.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc.
Der achte Teil "Paranormal Activity: The Other Side" ist bereits in Planung.
