"Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" bald auf Blu-ray Disc

Paramount veröffentlicht "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" im Oktober auf Blu-ray Disc.

Der siebte Teil der "Paranormal Activity"-Reihe kam aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie nicht ins Kino sondern wurde in den USA 2021 beim Streaming-Dienst Paramount+ veröffentlicht.

Hierzulande ist "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" bereits bei Streaming-Diensten wie Amazon Prime Video erhältlich und erscheint am 13.10.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc.

Der achte Teil "Paranormal Activity: The Other Side" ist bereits in Planung.

