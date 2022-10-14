"Neil Young - Harvest" erscheint als 50th Anniversary Deluxe CD & LP-Set inklusive 2 DVDs
Neil Young veröffentlicht sein Album "Harvest" am 02.12.2022 in einer neuen "50th Anniversary Edition" auf CD und LP.
Die beiden CD & Vinyl-Boxsets enthalten neben dem Album drei "Outtake"-Songs und ein bislang unveröffentlichtes BBC-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1971 auf DVD.
Außerdem ist auf einer weiteren DVD die zweistündige Dokumentation "Harvest Time" dabei, die während der "Harvest"-Aufnahmen entstanden ist.
Bereits am 18.11. erscheint außerdem das neue Neil Young-Album "World Record".
Neil Young - Harvest 50th Anniversary Edition Track Listing
Harvest:
Out On The Weekend
Harvest
A Man Needs A Maid
Heart Of Gold
Are You Ready For The Country?
Old Man
There’s A World
Alabama
The Needle And The Damage Done
Words (Between The Lines Of Age)
Neil Young BBC In Concert: (previously unreleased live concert)
Out On The Weekend
Old Man
Journey Through The Past
Heart of Gold
Don’t Let It Bring You Down
A Man Needs A Maid
Love in Mind
Dance Dance Dance
Harvest Outtakes:
Bad Fog Of Loneliness
Journey Through The Past (previously unreleased)
Dance Dance Dance (previously unreleased)
DVD 1:
A 2-hour, unreleased film shot during the making of Harvest.
DVD 2:
Neil Young BBC In Concert: (previously unreleased live concert)
Out On The Weekend
Old Man
Journey Through The Past
Heart of Gold
Don’t Let It Bring You Down
A Man Needs A Maid
Love in Mind
Dance Dance Dance
