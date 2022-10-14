News

"Neil Young - Harvest" erscheint als 50th Anniversary Deluxe CD & LP-Set inklusive 2 DVDs

Neil Young veröffentlicht sein Album "Harvest" am 02.12.2022 in einer neuen "50th Anniversary Edition" auf CD und LP.

Die beiden CD & Vinyl-Boxsets enthalten neben dem Album drei "Outtake"-Songs und ein bislang unveröffentlichtes BBC-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1971 auf DVD.

Außerdem ist auf einer weiteren DVD die zweistündige Dokumentation "Harvest Time" dabei, die während der "Harvest"-Aufnahmen entstanden ist.



Bereits am 18.11. erscheint außerdem das neue Neil Young-Album "World Record".

Neil Young - Harvest 50th Anniversary Edition Track Listing



Harvest:

Out On The Weekend

Harvest

A Man Needs A Maid

Heart Of Gold

Are You Ready For The Country?

Old Man

There’s A World

Alabama

The Needle And The Damage Done

Words (Between The Lines Of Age)

Neil Young BBC In Concert: (previously unreleased live concert)

Out On The Weekend

Old Man

Journey Through The Past

Heart of Gold

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

A Man Needs A Maid

Love in Mind

Dance Dance Dance

Harvest Outtakes:

Bad Fog Of Loneliness

Journey Through The Past (previously unreleased)

Dance Dance Dance (previously unreleased)

DVD 1:

A 2-hour, unreleased film shot during the making of Harvest.

DVD 2:

Neil Young BBC In Concert: (previously unreleased live concert)

Out On The Weekend

Old Man

Journey Through The Past

Heart of Gold

Don’t Let It Bring You Down

A Man Needs A Maid

Love in Mind

Dance Dance Dance

