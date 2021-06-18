News

"Lord of War" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray jetzt vorbestellbar

18.06.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

"Lord of War - Händler des Todes" ist ab sofort auf Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar und steht als Mediabook und Steelbook bei jpc.de zur Auswahl.

Capelight veröffentlicht "Lord of War" am 20.08.2021 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Drama von Andrew Niccol mit Nicolas Cage als skrupellosem Waffenhändler soll laut Capelight neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision unterstützen und wird voraussichtlich über eine englische Dolby Atmos-Tonspur verfügen.

Lord of War (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 2,35:1 (HDR 10 & Dolby Vision)

Ton: Deutsch (DTS HD MA 5.1), Englisch (DTS HD MA 5.1 & Dolby Atmos)

Untertitel: Deutsch

Extras:

  • Audiokommentar von Regisseur Andrew Niccol
  • 7 entfallene Szenen
  • Making of
  • Featurette: "Ein lukratives Geschäft: Internationaler Waffenhandel"
  • Amnesty-International-Spot mit Nicolas Cage
