"Lord of War" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray jetzt vorbestellbar
"Lord of War - Händler des Todes" ist ab sofort auf Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar und steht als Mediabook und Steelbook bei jpc.de zur Auswahl.
Capelight veröffentlicht "Lord of War" am 20.08.2021 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Drama von Andrew Niccol mit Nicolas Cage als skrupellosem Waffenhändler soll laut Capelight neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision unterstützen und wird voraussichtlich über eine englische Dolby Atmos-Tonspur verfügen.
Lord of War (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Bild: 2,35:1 (HDR 10 & Dolby Vision)
Ton: Deutsch (DTS HD MA 5.1), Englisch (DTS HD MA 5.1 & Dolby Atmos)
Untertitel: Deutsch
Extras:
- Audiokommentar von Regisseur Andrew Niccol
- 7 entfallene Szenen
- Making of
- Featurette: "Ein lukratives Geschäft: Internationaler Waffenhandel"
- Amnesty-International-Spot mit Nicolas Cage
