"Late Night with the Devil" bald auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Capelight veröffentlicht "Late Night with the Devil" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der als Mix zwischen "Exorzist" und "Network" angeteaserte Horror-Thriller von Colin & Cameron Cairnes läuft seit dem 30.05.2024 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint am 19.09.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook inklusive Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet und unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

Update: "Late Night with the Devil" erscheint neben dem 4K-Mediabook auch als einfache Blu-ray Disc.

