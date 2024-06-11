News

"Jack in the Box - Rises" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Lighthouse Home Entertainment veröffentlicht "Jack in the Box - Rises" im Oktober auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der dritte Teil der Horror-Clown-Reihe von Lawrence Fowler erscheint am 25.10.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook sowie als einfache Blu-ray Disc. Außerdem ist ein "Triple Feature" mit allen drei "Jack in the Box"-Filmen auf Blu-ray Disc geplant.

