"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Vol. 2" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Vol. 2" im Januar auf Blu-ray Disc. Die neuen Folgen der Animations-Serie aus den Achtziger Jahren erscheinen am 16.01.2025 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 2.0-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc. Als Bonus-Material sind Audio-Kommentare und alternative VHS Synchrofassungen geplant. Die "Vol. 1"-Box der Serie wird bereits ab dem 24.10.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.

