News

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook bei Amazon vorbestellbar

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" ist jetzt auch bei Amazon wieder als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook vorbestellbar.

Das Action-Abenteuer von Adam Wingard läuft seit dem 04.04.2024 in den deutschen Kinos und wird voraussichtlich am 27.06.2024 fürs Heimkino erscheinen. Details zur Ausstattung von "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc liegen noch nicht vor.

bereits erhältlich:

