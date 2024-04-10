News

Erste "Dune: Part Two" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Details

Warner hat Details zur Ausstattung von "Dune: Part Two" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray werden laut US-Informationen mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes mit über einer Stunde Laufzeit geplant, die auch bereits bei der FSK geprüft wurden.

"Dune: Part Two" erscheint in Deutschland am 29.05.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-rayy Disc. Bereits am 16.05.2024 erscheint Denis Villeneuves zweiter Teil der Neuverflimung des Science Fiction-Klassikers "Der Wüstenplanet" von Frank Herbert als "Heimkino-Premiere" in 4K zum Streaming u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes - bei Apple sogar mit deutschem Dolby Atmos-Ton.

