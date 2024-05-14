News
"Godzilla Kong Monsterverse 5 Film Collection" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
14.05.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" nicht nur einzeln sondern auch als Teil der "Godzilla Kong Monsterverse 5 Film Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das 4K-Boxset enthält die folgenden Filme im limitierten Digipak inklusive einer Bonus-Blu-ray:
- Godzilla (2014)
- Kong: Skull Island (2017)
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
- Godzilla vs Kong (2021)
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)
Während der neueste Film der Monsterverse-Reihe bereits am 27.06.2024 einzeln veröffentlicht wird erscheint die Box am 04.07.2024.
- Godzilla Kong Monsterverse Limited 5-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [UHD] bei Amazon Prime Video
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire [4K] bei Apple iTunes
bereits erhältlich:
- Godzilla vs Kong [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla vs Kong - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla vs Kong [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla vs Kong - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla vs Kong [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla vs Kong [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla vs Kong - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla vs Kong - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
