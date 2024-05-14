News

"Godzilla Kong Monsterverse 5 Film Collection" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

14.05.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Warner veröffentlicht "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" nicht nur einzeln sondern auch als Teil der "Godzilla Kong Monsterverse 5 Film Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das 4K-Boxset enthält die folgenden Filme im limitierten Digipak inklusive einer Bonus-Blu-ray:

  • Godzilla (2014)
  • Kong: Skull Island (2017)
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
  • Godzilla vs Kong (2021)
  • Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Während der neueste Film der Monsterverse-Reihe bereits am 27.06.2024 einzeln veröffentlicht wird erscheint die Box am 04.07.2024.

