News

Disney: "The Marvels" erscheint im März als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc

11.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Disney veröffentlicht "The Marvels" im März auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der Superheldinnen-Film mit Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel und Photon soll am 01.03.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird voraussichtlich mit englischem Dolby Atmos- und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar, mehrere Making of-Featurettes und Deleted Scenes geplant.

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager aufrufen
  ZURÜCK