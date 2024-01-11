News
Disney: "The Marvels" erscheint im März als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc
11.01.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Disney veröffentlicht "The Marvels" im März auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der Superheldinnen-Film mit Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel und Photon soll am 01.03.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird voraussichtlich mit englischem Dolby Atmos- und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar, mehrere Making of-Featurettes und Deleted Scenes geplant.
