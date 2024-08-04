News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
04.08.2024 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Civil War - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Civil War [Blu-ray]
- Der Name der Rose - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Name der Rose [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Name der Rose [Blu-ray]
- Arthur der Grosse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Arthur der Grosse [Blu-ray]
- Das erste Omen [Blu-ray]
- True Detective - Night Country [Blu-ray]
- The Devil Below [Blu-ray]
- Anchorman - Collector's Edition Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Election [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Election [Blu-ray]
- Spion zwischen zwei Fronten [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga [Blu-ray]
- Planet der Affen: New Kingdom - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Planet der Affen: New Kingdom [Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Borderlands - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Borderlands [Blu-ray]
- Civil War - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Civil War [Blu-ray]
- IF: Imaginäre Freunde [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- IF: Imaginäre Freunde [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 5 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Discovery - Staffel 5 [Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Quiet Place: Tag Eins [Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bikeriders [Blu-ray]
- Sieben - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
