Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
10.08.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines - Steelbook "Teaser" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines - Steelbook "Skull" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines [Blu-ray]
- Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel [Blu-ray]
- Boulevard der Dämmerung - Sunset Boulevard [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Über den Dächern von Nizza [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Amadeus [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die zwölf Geschworenen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die zwölf Geschworenen (1997) [Blu-ray]
- Ran - Special Edition [4k Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hebt die Titanic [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [Blu-ray]
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman [Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Guns Up [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guns Up [Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Gift - Die dunkle Gabe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- James Bond: Sean Connery 6-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Master and Commander - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lilo & Stitch (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lilo & Stitch (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Lilo & Stitch 2 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [Blu-ray]
- The Accountant 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Accountant 2 [Blu-ray]
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht - Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later [Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Assessment - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
