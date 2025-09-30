News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
01.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook
- One Battle After Another Steelbook
- Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
- F1 - Der Film
- Königreich der Himmel - Steelbook
- Tron - Steelbook
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt [Blu-ray]
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps [Blu-ray]
- F1 - Der Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- F1 - Der Film - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- F1 - Der Film - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- F1 - Der Film [Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman [Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft - 40th Anniversary Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tron: Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Chucky - Die Mörderpuppe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later [Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [Blu-ray]
