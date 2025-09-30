News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

01.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook 
  2. One Battle After Another Steelbook
  3. Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt
  4. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook
  5. The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook
  6. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
  7. F1 - Der Film
  8. Königreich der Himmel - Steelbook
  9. Tron - Steelbook
  10. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

