Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
12.04.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Bloodsport - Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bloodsport - Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hell on the Border - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hell on the Border - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Metaluna 4 antwortet nicht Cover A [Blu-ray]
- Metaluna 4 antwortet nicht Cover B [Blu-ray]
- Metaluna 4 antwortet nicht Cover C [Blu-ray]
- Die Brut des Adlers [Blu-ray]
- In the Electric Mist - Mord in Louisiana [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [Blu-ray]
- Superman 5-Film Collection - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [Blu-ray]
- Flashdance - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- Plane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [Blu-ray]
- Project Wolf Hunting - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [Blu-ray]
