News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
11.05.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Rot - Collector's Edition [Blu-ray] (auch in 4K bei Amazon und Apple)
- Belfast [Blu-ray] (auch in 4K bei Apple)
- Freitag der 13. 8 Movie Collection (Blu-ray)
- Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kalifornia - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Stephen Kings Needful Things - In einer kleinen Stadt - Mediabook C [Blu-ray]
- Stromberg-Box - Staffel 1-5 + Film [Blu-ray]
- Die Frau aus dem All [Blu-ray]
- Das letzte Ufer [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Batman [Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ambulance [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ambulance - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Morbius [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Morbius - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Northman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Lost City - Das Geheimnis der verlorenen Stadt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.