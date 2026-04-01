News
"Der dunkle Kristall" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
01.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Sony veröffentlicht "Der dunkle Kristall" (The Dark Chystal) erneut auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Fantasy-Klassiker von Jim Henson erscheint am 25.06.2026 noch einmal als 4K-Steelbook und außerdem auch noch als "Collector's Steelbook"-Sonder-Edition im Hardcover-Schuber mit Poster, Artcards und 64-seitigem Booklet exklusiv im Plaion Shop. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und ist mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet.
- Der dunkle Kristall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Der dunkle Kristall - Collector's Steelbook Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Der dunkle Kristall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
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