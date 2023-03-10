News
Depeche Mode: Hier ist der neue Song "My Cosmos Is Mine" aus dem "Memento Mori"-Album
10.03.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Depeche Mode haben mit "My Cosmos Is Mine" den nächsten Song aus ihrem neuen Album "Memento Mori" veröffentlicht. Auf dem Album wird dies der allererste Titel sein:
"Memento Mori" wird am 24.03.2023 veröffentlicht und erscheint neben der einfachen CD und LP zusätzlich noch in einer CD Deluxe Edition mit "Wide Casemade Book"-Verpackung sowie als "Opaque Red Vinyl"-Sonderedition und als Amazon-Exlusive "Crystal Clear Vinyl" Edition.
Memento Mori - Tracklisting CD
- My Cosmos Is Mine
- Wagging Tongue
- Ghosts Again
- Don’t Say You Love Me
- My Favourite Stranger
- Soul With Me
- Caroline's Monkey
- Before We Drown
- People Are Good
- Always You
- Never Let Me Go
- Speak To Me
Memento Mori - Tracklisting LP
Seite 1
- My Cosmos Is Mine
- Wagging Tongue
- Ghosts Again
- Don’t Say You Love Me
Seite 2
- My Favourite Stranger
- Soul With Me
- Caroline's Monkey
- Before We Drown
Seite 3
- People Are Good
- Always You
- Never Let Me Go
- Speak To Me
Seite 4
Etching
bereits erhältlich:
