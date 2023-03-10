News

"Schiller - Illuminate" jetzt mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc und als Doppel-CD + Vinyl-LP erhältlich

Schiller (Christopher von Deylen) hat sein neues Album "Illuminate" jetzt auf CD, LP und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Wie bereits frühere Schiller-Alben ist auch "Illuminate" mit einem Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc erhältlich.

Die Blu-ray Disc ist neben der "Super Deluxe Edition" mit zwei CDs in einem "Pozzoli"-Buch auch in der "Premium Deluxe Edition" mit drei CDs in einem großen Hardcover-Buch enthalten. In der "Premium Deluxe Edition" ist auch noch eine handsignierte Autogrammkarte dabei. Darüber hinaus ist "Illuminated" auch als Doppel-CD sowie als Doppel-LP mit zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten im blauen Vinyl erhältlich.

ebenfalls erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.