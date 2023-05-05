News

Depeche Mode "Ghosts Again"-Remix-Album veröffentlicht

05.05.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Depeche Mode Memento Mori

Seit dem 24.03.2023 ist das neue Depeche Mode-Album "Memento Mori" als CD und LP im Handel erhältlich. Jetzt hat die Band zusätzlich ein Remix-Album veröffentlicht, welches insgesamt acht offizielle Mixe von "Ghosts Again" enthält:

  1. Ghosts Again (Massano Remix) 06:42 
  2. Ghosts Again (Chris Liebing vs Luke Slater Remix) 08:06 
  3. Ghosts Again (Miss Grit Remix) 03:51 
  4. Ghosts Again (Rival Consoles Remix) 03:47
  5. Ghosts Again (Matthew Herbert's Feelings Remix) 07:51
  6. Ghosts Again (Davide Rossi Strings Remix) 04:01
  7. Ghosts Again (Bergsonist's Shadow Mix) 04:08
  8. Ghosts Again (Nik Colk Void Remix) 04:36

Das Remix-Album wurde bei verschiedenen Streaming-Diensten veröffentlicht ist aber z.B. auch als MP3-Download bei Amazon.de erhältlich.

