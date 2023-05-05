News
Depeche Mode "Ghosts Again"-Remix-Album veröffentlicht
05.05.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Seit dem 24.03.2023 ist das neue Depeche Mode-Album "Memento Mori" als CD und LP im Handel erhältlich. Jetzt hat die Band zusätzlich ein Remix-Album veröffentlicht, welches insgesamt acht offizielle Mixe von "Ghosts Again" enthält:
- Ghosts Again (Massano Remix) 06:42
- Ghosts Again (Chris Liebing vs Luke Slater Remix) 08:06
- Ghosts Again (Miss Grit Remix) 03:51
- Ghosts Again (Rival Consoles Remix) 03:47
- Ghosts Again (Matthew Herbert's Feelings Remix) 07:51
- Ghosts Again (Davide Rossi Strings Remix) 04:01
- Ghosts Again (Bergsonist's Shadow Mix) 04:08
- Ghosts Again (Nik Colk Void Remix) 04:36
Das Remix-Album wurde bei verschiedenen Streaming-Diensten veröffentlicht ist aber z.B. auch als MP3-Download bei Amazon.de erhältlich.
