Marvels "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook & Blu-ray Disc jetzt vorbestellbar
Disney hat den Vorverkauf für "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc freigegeben.
Der Marvel-Film von Peyton Reed mit Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas und Michelle Pfeiffer erscheint am 08.06.2023 als limitiertes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook, Blu-ray Disc und DVD. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton ausgestattet sein.
Das Bonusmaterial des MCU Action-Abenteuers bietet neben Outtakes auch mehrere Making of Featurettes, zusätzliche Szenen und einen Audiokommentar von Regisseur Peyton Reed und Drehbuchautor Jeff Loveness.
Als digitaler Kauf wird "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" bereits ab dem 18. April auf Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich sein.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Bild: 2,39:1
Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Extras:
• Ein Herz und eine Seele
• Beachtliche Gegner
• Pannen vom Dreh
• Audiokommentar
• Zusätzliche Szenen
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Blu-ray)
Bild: 2,39:1
Ton: Englisch (DTS HD 7.1), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Extras:
• Ein Herz und eine Seele
• Beachtliche Gegner
• Pannen vom Dreh
• Audiokommentar
• Zusätzliche Szenen
