News
Amazon: Samsung & JBL-Deals der Woche
02.08.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de präsentiert zum Wochenbeginn zahlreiche Angebote von Samsung und JBL. Dabei stehen vor allem zahlreiche In Ear-Kopfhörer zur Auswahl:
- JBL Tune 125 TWS In-Ear Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 47,49 EUR
- JBL LIVE 300TWS In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 74,99 EUR
- JBL Live Free NC+ TWS – Kabellose In-Ear-Kopfhörer mit Noise Cancelling 74,99 EUR
- JBL Reflect Flow In-Ear Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 69,99 EUR
- JBL Free II Wasserdichte True-Wireless In-Ear-Sport-Kopfhörer 49,99 EUR
- JBL Xtreme 2 Musikbox 159,99 EUR
- JBL CLIP 4 Bluetooth Lautsprecher 38,99 EUR
- JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass – Sound Bar mit Subwoofer 184,99 EUR
- JBL Quantum 400 Over-Ear Gaming Headset 67,19 EUR
- JBL Tune500BT On-Ear Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 23,99 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium 349,99 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Mystic Silver 208,99 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Schwarz 208,99 EUR
- Samsung EVO Select 512 GB microSD 63,99 EUR
- Samsung EVO Select 256 GB microSD 25,99 EUR
- Samsung EVO Select 64 GB microSD 8,69 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth-Kopfhörer mit Noise Cancelling 69,99 EUR
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.