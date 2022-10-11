News
Amazon Prime Exklusive Angebote von Sony
11.10.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de gibt es bis zum 12. Oktober u.a. die folgenden Amazon Prime Exklusive Angebote von Sony:
- Sony XR-65A75K/P BRAVIA 65 Zoll OLED Fernseher 1.799 EUR
- Sony XR-65A90J/P BRAVIA 65 Zoll OLED Fernseher 2.399 EUR
- Sony HT-S40R 5.1-Soundbar 289 EUR
- Sony WH-1000XM5 kabellose Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 341,99 EUR
- Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling-Kopfhörer 199,00 EUR
- Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Kopfhörer 57,99 EUR
- Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 124,99 EUR
- Sony kabellose Noise Cancelling-Kopfhörer 114,99 EUR
- Sony MDR-1AM2 Kopfhörer 139,99 EUR
- Sony SRS-XP700 Bluetooth Lautsprecher 389 EUR
- Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 199 EUR
- Sony SRS-XE200 Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 99 EUR
- Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth-Lautsprecher 33,99 EUR
- Sony Xperia 10 IV 5G Smartphone 399 EUR
- Sony Xperia 5 III 5G Smartphone 549 EUR
- Sony Xperia 5 IV 5G Smartphone 999 EUR
- Sony Xperia PRO-I Smartphone 1199 EUR
- Sony Xperia 1 IV 5G Smartphone 1199 EUR
Die Angebote gelten für Amazon Prime Mitglieder maximal bis Mittwoch Abend bzw. solange der Vorrat reicht.
