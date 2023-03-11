"Yes - Mirror To The Sky" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP
Sony Music veröffentlicht im Mai das neue "Yes"-Album "Mirror To The Sky" auf Blu-ray Disc mit Dolby Atmos-Mix, CD & LP. Das Album der Progressive Rock-Band wird in insgesamt fünf verschiedenen Varianten angeboten:
- Deluxe Blu-ray + 2 CD Artbook
- Deluxe Blu-ray + 2 CD + "Electric Blue" 2 LP + Artbook + Poster
- Deluxe 2 CD (Digipak)
- CD (Jewel Case)
- Doppel-LP mit Gatefold-Cover
Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album neben dem Dolby Atmos-Mix auch als 5.1 und Hi Res 96k/24bit Stereo-Mix sowie alle Album-Titel als zusätzliche Instrumental-Versionen.
Die Doppel-LP wird auch als Transparent Red Vinyl-Sonderedition bei jpc.de angeboten.
"Yes - Mirror To The Sky" wird ab dem 19.05.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Tracklisting
CD 1
1. Cut From The Stars 05:27
2. All Connected 09:02
3. Luminosity 09:04
4. Living Out Their Dream 04:45
5. Mirror to the Sky 13:53
6. Circles of Time 04:59
CD 2
1. Unknown Place 08:15
2. One Second Is Enough 04:04
3. Magic Potion 04:08
Blu-ray Disc
1. Cut From The Stars 5:25
2. All Connected 9:02
3. Luminosity 9:04
4. Living Out Their Dream 4:45
5. Mirror to the Sky 13:53
6. Circles Of Time 4:59
7. Unknown Place 8:15
8. One Second Is Enough 4:04
9. Magic Potion 4:08
LP
A
1. Cut From The Stars 5:25
2. All Connected 9:02
3. Luminosity 9:04
B
1. Living Out Their Dream 4:45
2. Mirror to the Sky 13:53
3. Circles Of Time 4:59
C
1. Unknown Place 8:15
D
1. One Second Is Enough 4:04
2. Magic Potion 4:08
