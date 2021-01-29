Warner veröffentlicht "Godzilla" in 4K Ultra HD
Warner veröffentlicht "Godzilla" (2014) bald auch in 4K Ultra HD. In einer Vorschau wird der Film als digitale Ultra HD-Version für Streaming-Anbieter wie Apple iTunes im März angekündigt. Als konkretes VÖ-Datum nennt Warner allerdings den 04.05.2021. Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray wurde noch nicht angekündigt. Roland Emmerichs "Godzilla" aus dem Jahr 1998 ist bereits seit 2019 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich.
"Godzilla vs. Kong" soll in den USA am 26.03.2021 im Kino und beim Streaming-Dienst HBO Max starten. In Deutschland war "Godzilla vs. Kong" zuletzt für den 20.05.2021 geplant. Ein neuer Starttermin wurde hierzulande noch nicht bekannt gegeben.
