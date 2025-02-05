News
"Venom: The Last Dance" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
06.02.2025 (Karsten Serck)
"Venom: The Last Dance" ist jetzt auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erhältlich. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und einem deutschen DTS HD MA 5.1-Mix ausgestattet und unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Als Bonus-Material sind Making of-Featurettes und geschnittene Szenen dabei. Der dritte Teil der Marvel Action-Reihe mit Tom Hardy ist auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook erhältlich.
