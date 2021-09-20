News

"The Suicide Squad" jetzt in 4K & HDR bei Amazon Prime Video & Apple iTunes

"The Suicide Squad" ist jetzt in 4K & HDR bei Amazon Prime Video und im Apple iTunes Store erhältlich. Beide Shops bieten die vorgezogene "Heimkino-Premiere" für 21,99 EUR zum Kauf an. Bei Amazon gibt es auch eine Option zum 48 Stunden-Verleih für 17,99 EUR. Apple bietet neben HDR10 zusätzlich Unterstützung für Dolby Vision sowie englischen Dolby Atmos-Sound.

Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray des DC-Abenteuers von James Gunn erscheint voraussichtlich am 02.12.2021. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Zum Bonus-Material gehören ein Audio-Kommentar, mehrere Making of-Featurettes, Deleted & Extended Scenes sowie ein "Gag Reel".

Sky präsentiert "The Suicide Squad" ab dem 7. Oktober für seine Abonnenten. Der Film läuft im Sky Cinema Abo ohne zusätzliche Kosten und kann mit Sky Q auch in UHD und mit Dolby Atmos Ton in Deutsch und Englisch abgerufen sowie mit Sky Ticket auch gestreamt werden.

bereits erhältlich:

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.