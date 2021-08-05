News

"The Expendables" erscheint auf Ultra HD Blu-ray

Leonine veröffentlicht voraussichtlich im Oktober "The Expendables" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. In Deutschland war bislang nur "The Expendables 3" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich.

Am 15.10.2021 soll jetzt laut laut Amazon.de von Leonine erstmals auch der erste Teil der Action-Reihe auf Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht werden.

Details zur Ausstattung liegen noch nicht vor.

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.