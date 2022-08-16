"The Damned - A Night Of A Thousand Vampires - Live in London" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP
"The Damned" veröffentlichen das Live-Event "A Night Of A Thousand Vampires - Live in London" aus dem Jahr 2019 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.
Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Londoner Palladium Theater erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc mit zwei CDs sowie als Doppel-LP. Die Erstauflage des Blu-ray Disc/CD-Sets erscheint im Digipak mit "Glow in the Dark"-Elementen.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 28.10.2022 geplant.
- The Damned - A Night Of A Thousand Vampires - Live in London [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Damned - A Night Of A Thousand Vampires - Live in London [LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting
CD 1:
1. Beaty Of The Beast
2. Wait For The Blackout
3. Plan 9 Channel 7
4. Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow
5. Grimly Fiendish
6. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde
7. Absinthe
8. Under The Floor Again
9. I Just Can’t Be Happy Today
10. 13th Floor Vendetta
CD2:
11. Eloise
12. People Are Strange
13. Curtain Call
14. Tightrope Walk
15. The Dog
16. Neat Neat Neat – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
17. Black Is The Night
Blu-ray Disc:
1. Beaty Of The Beast
2. Wait For The Blackout
3. Plan 9 Channel 7
4. Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow
5. Grimly Fiendish
6. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde
7. Absinthe
8. Under The Floor Again
9. I Just Can’t Be Happy Today
10. 13th Floor Vendetta
11. Eloise
12. Curtain Call
13. Tightrope Walk
14. The Dog
15. Neat Neat Neat – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
16. People Are Strange
17. Black Is The Night
