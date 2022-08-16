News

"The Damned - A Night Of A Thousand Vampires - Live in London" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

16.08.2022 (Karsten Serck)

"The Damned" veröffentlichen das Live-Event "A Night Of A Thousand Vampires - Live in London" aus dem Jahr 2019 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.

Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Londoner Palladium Theater erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc mit zwei CDs sowie als Doppel-LP. Die Erstauflage des Blu-ray Disc/CD-Sets erscheint im Digipak mit "Glow in the Dark"-Elementen.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 28.10.2022 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD 1:

1. Beaty Of The Beast
2. Wait For The Blackout
3. Plan 9 Channel 7
4. Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow
5. Grimly Fiendish
6. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde
7. Absinthe
8. Under The Floor Again
9. I Just Can’t Be Happy Today
10. 13th Floor Vendetta

Anzeige

CD2:

11. Eloise
12. People Are Strange
13. Curtain Call
14. Tightrope Walk
15. The Dog
16. Neat Neat Neat – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
17. Black Is The Night

Blu-ray Disc:

1. Beaty Of The Beast
2. Wait For The Blackout
3. Plan 9 Channel 7
4. Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow
5. Grimly Fiendish
6. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde
7. Absinthe
8. Under The Floor Again
9. I Just Can’t Be Happy Today
10. 13th Floor Vendetta
11. Eloise
12. Curtain Call
13. Tightrope Walk
14. The Dog
15. Neat Neat Neat – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
16. People Are Strange
17. Black Is The Night

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|

Weitere News
  ZURÜCK