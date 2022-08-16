News

"The Damned - A Night Of A Thousand Vampires - Live in London" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

"The Damned" veröffentlichen das Live-Event "A Night Of A Thousand Vampires - Live in London" aus dem Jahr 2019 auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.

Die Live-Aufnahme aus dem Londoner Palladium Theater erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc mit zwei CDs sowie als Doppel-LP. Die Erstauflage des Blu-ray Disc/CD-Sets erscheint im Digipak mit "Glow in the Dark"-Elementen.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 28.10.2022 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD 1:

1. Beaty Of The Beast

2. Wait For The Blackout

3. Plan 9 Channel 7

4. Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

5. Grimly Fiendish

6. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde

7. Absinthe

8. Under The Floor Again

9. I Just Can’t Be Happy Today

10. 13th Floor Vendetta

CD2:

11. Eloise

12. People Are Strange

13. Curtain Call

14. Tightrope Walk

15. The Dog

16. Neat Neat Neat – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

17. Black Is The Night

Blu-ray Disc:

1. Beaty Of The Beast

2. Wait For The Blackout

3. Plan 9 Channel 7

4. Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

5. Grimly Fiendish

6. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde

7. Absinthe

8. Under The Floor Again

9. I Just Can’t Be Happy Today

10. 13th Floor Vendetta

11. Eloise

12. Curtain Call

13. Tightrope Walk

14. The Dog

15. Neat Neat Neat – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

16. People Are Strange

17. Black Is The Night

