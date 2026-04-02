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"The Alan Parsons Project: Eye in the Sky" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc

Cooking Vinyl veröffentlicht "The Alan Parsons Project: Eye in the Sky" als Pure Audio Blu-ray. Nachdem das Album aus dem Jahr 1982 bereits seit März als "Expanded Edition" auf CD sowie als Half Speed Remaster-LP in verschiedenen Varianten erhältlich ist, kommt am 15.05.2026 eine einzelne Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix, dem 2017er 5.1-Mix und einem neuem Hi Res Stereo-Remaster von Miles Showell aus den Abbey Road Studios in den Handel. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält zusätzlich ein Booklet mit Anmerkungen von Alan Parsons und Zitaten von Eric Woolfson.

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