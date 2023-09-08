News

"Superhero Sunday" mit Marvel-Kinofilmen nonstop auf ProSieben

ProSieben präsentiert einen neuen "Superhero Sunday" und zeigt am Sonntag, dem 17. September 2023 den ganzen Tag Marvel-Kinofilme. Neben den ersten beiden "Guardians of the Galaxy"-Teilen ist auch die "Free TV"-Premiere von "Black Widow" dabei:

08:10 Uhr: "Ant-Man & the Wasp"

10:20 Uhr: "Black Panther"

12:50 Uhr: "Thor: The Dark Kingdom"

15:00 Uhr: "Guardians of the Galaxy"

17:05 Uhr: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

20:15 Uhr: "Black Widow"

23:00 Uhr: "The Return of the First Avenger"

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" erscheint am 06.10.2023 als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc.

