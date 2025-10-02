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"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Paramount veröffentlicht "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" im April auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Das dritte Kino-Abenteuer der SEGA-Stars soll ab dem 17.04.2025 fürs Heimkino erhältlich sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint auch als Steelbook mit zwei verschiedenen Cover-Varianten mit "Sonic" und "Shadow"-Motiv. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. ein Audio-Kommentar, Making of-Featurettes und Deleted Scenes geplant.

Update: Am 20.11.2025 erscheint "Sonic the Hedgehog" noch einmal zusammen mit den beiden ersten Teilen als "Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc.

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