"Rory Gallagher: The BBC Collection" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP
Universal veröffentlicht im Oktober "Rory Gallagher: The BBC Collection" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Sammlung der Auftritte von Rory Gallagher bei der BBC besteht aus 18 CDs und zwei Blu-ray Discs mit überwiegend bislang unveröffentlichten Radiokonzerten, Sessions und TV-Auftritten aus den 1970er und 1980er Jahren.
Neben dem großen Komplett-Set erscheint noch eine "Best of"-Zusammenstellung als 2 CD und 3 LP-Set.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 11.10.2024 geplant.
Tracklisting
CD1
1. For the Last Time – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*†
2. Laundromat – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*†
3. Hands Up – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971†
4. Sinner Boy – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971†
5. It Takes Time – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*†
6. I Fall Apart – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*†
7. Used to Be – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971
8. Crest of a Wave – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*
9. Hoodoo Man Blues – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1972†
10. Feel So Bad – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1972*
11. I Could’ve Had Religion – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1972
12. The Cuckoo – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1972
13. Messin’ with The Kid – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 19
CD2
1. Hands Off – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*
2. Race the Breeze – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*
3. Bankers Blues – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973
4. Walk on Hot Coals – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973†
5. Hands Off – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test / 1973
6. Walk on Hot Coals – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test / 1973
7. Unmilitary Two-Step – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973
8. If I Had a Reason – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973
9. Daughter of The Everglades – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*
10. Seventh Son of a Seventh Son – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*
11. Tattoo’d Lady – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973
12. Cradle Rock – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973
13. A Million Miles Away – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*
CD3
1. Back on My Stompin’ Ground – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1974
2. I Wonder Who – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1974
3. They Don’t Make Them Like You Anymore – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” /
1974*
4. As the Crow Flies – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1974
5. Flight to Paradise (with Juan Martin) – BBC Radio 1 / 1984*
6. Can’t Be Satisfied (with Juan Martin) – BBC Radio 1 / 1984
7. Introduction – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986
8. When My Baby She Left Me – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986*
9. Continental Op – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986
10. Interview – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986
11. Off the Handle – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986*
CD4
1. The Rory Gallagher Story (Narrated by Gary Moore) – BBC Radio 2 / 2005
CD5
1. Hands Up – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*
2. For the Last Time – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*
3. In Your Town – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*
4. Just the Smile – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*
5. Laundromat – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*
6. It Takes Time – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*
CD6
1. Used to Be – BBC In Concert / Live Aa The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972*
2. Should’ve Learned My Lesson – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13
January 1972*
3. Out of Mind – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972*
4. I Could’ve Had Religion – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January
1972*
5. Crest of A Wave – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972*
6. Messin’ With the Kid – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972*
7. Maybe I Will – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972
CD7
1. Tore Down – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972*
2. Used to Be – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972
3. Hoodoo Man – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972*
4. Messin’ with The Kid – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972
5. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972
6. The Cuckoo – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972
7. Going to My Hometown – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972
8. In Your Town – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972
9. Bullfrog Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972
CD8
1. Messin’ with The Kid – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973
2. Hands Off – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973
3. What in The World – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973*
4. Walk On Hot Coals – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973
5. Banker’s Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973
6. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973
7. Race the Breeze – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973
8. Hoodoo Man – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973
9. Bullfrog Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973
CD9
1. Messin’ with The Kid – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20
June 1974
2. Cradle Rock – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June 1974
3. I Wonder Who – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June
1974
4. Tattoo’d Lady – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June
1974
5. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20
June 1974
6. Too Much Alcohol – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June
1974
7. Back on My Stomping Ground – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome,
UK / 20 June 1974
8. Who’s That Coming – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20
June 1974
9. Bullfrog Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June
1974
CD10
1. I Take What I Want – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush
Empire, UK / 1 March 1976
2. Bought & Sold – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush Empire,
UK / 1 March 1976
3. All Around Man – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush Empire,
UK / 1 March 1976*
4. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds
Bush Empire, UK / 1 March 1976
5. Souped Up Ford – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush
Empire, UK / 1 March 1976
6. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush Empire,
UK / 1 March 1976
CD11
1. Do You Read Me – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /
19 January 1977
2. Secret Agent – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19
January 1977
3. Calling Card – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19
January 1977
4. Bought and Sold – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /
19 January 1977
5. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith
Odeon, UK / 19 January 1977
6. Barley and Grape Rag – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon,
UK / 19 January 1977
7. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon,
UK / 19 January 1977
8. Too Much Alcohol – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK
/ 19 January 1977
9. Going to My Hometown – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith
Odeon, UK / 19 January 1977
10. Souped-up Ford – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /
19 January 1977
11. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19
January 1977
CD12
1. Moonchild – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 January
1977
2. Do You Read Me? – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20
January 1977
3. Calling Card – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 January
1977*
4. I Take What I Want – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20
January 1977*
5. Garbage Man Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20
January 1977
6. Too Much Alcohol – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20
January 1977
7. Jack-knife Beat – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 January
1977*
8. Bullfrog Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 January
1977
CD13
1. Country Mile – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
2. Shin kicker – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7 December
1978
3. Mississippi Sheiks – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
4. Do You Read Me – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
5. Brute Force and Ignorance – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK
/ 7 December 1978
6. Tattoo’d Lady – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
7. Shadow Play – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
8. Cruise on Out – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
9. Fuel to the Fire – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
10. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
CD14
1. Shin kicker – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979
2. Do You Read Me? – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January
1979
3. Off the Handle – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979
4. Brute Force and Ignorance – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13
January 1979
5. Secret Agent – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979
6. Out on The Western Plain – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13
January 1979
7. Going to My Hometown – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13
January 1979
8. Shadow Play – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979
9. Tattoo’d Lady – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979
CD15
1. Shin kicker – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
2. Last of The Independents – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
3. Keychain – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
4. Follow Me – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
5. Bought and Sold – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
6. Wayward Child – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
7. Mississippi Sheiks – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
8. Out on The Western Plain – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
9. As the Crow Flies – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
10. Do You read Me? – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
11. Philby – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
12. Hellcat – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979
13. Cruise on Out – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979*
CD16
1. Shin kicker – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980†
2. Last of The Independents – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980†
3. I Wonder Who – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
4. Follow Me – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
5. Wayward Child – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
6. Tattoo’d Lady – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
7. Bought and Sold – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
8. Country Mile – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
9. Hellcat – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
CD17
1. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
2. Too Much Alcohol – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
3. Going to My Hometown – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
4. Moonchild – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
5. Shadow Play – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980
6. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980†
CD18
1. Double Vision – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
2. Follow Me – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
3. I Wonder Who – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
4. Big Guns – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
5. Out on the Western Plain – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
6. Shadow Play – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
Blu-ray 1
1. Hands Off – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test / 1973
2. Walk on Hot Coals – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test / 1973
3. I Take What I Want – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush
Empire, UK / 1 March 1976
4. Bought & Sold – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush Empire,
UK / 1 March 1976
5. All Around Man – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush Empire,
UK / 1 March 1976
6. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s
Bush Empire, UK / 1 March 1976
7. Souped-Up Ford – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush
Empire, UK / 1 March 1976
8. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush Empire,
UK / 1 March 1976
9. Do You Read Me – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /
19 January 1977
10. Secret Agent – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19
January 1977
11. Calling Card – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19
January 1977
12. Bought and Sold – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /
19 January 1977
13. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith
Odeon, UK / 19 January 1977
14. Barley and Grape Rag – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon,
UK / 19 January 1977
15. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon,
UK / 19 January 1977
16. Too Much Alcohol – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK
/ 19 January 1977
17. Going to My Hometown – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith
Odeon, UK / 19 January 1977
18. Souped-Up Ford – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /
19 January 1977
Blu-ray 2
1. Shin kicker – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7 December
1978
2. Mississippi Sheiks – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
3. Do You Read Me – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
4. Brute Force and Ignorance – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic,
UK/ 7 December 1978
5. Fuel To the Fire – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
6. Shadow Play – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
7. Cruise On Out – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7
December 1978
8. Interview – Scene Around Six BBC Northern Ireland / 5 January 1984
9. Double Vision – BBC Ni Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
10. Follow Me – BBC Northern Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
11. I Wonder Who – BBC Northern Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
12. Big Guns – BBC Northern Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
13. Out on the Western Plain – BBC N Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
14. Shadow Play – BBC Northern Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984
15. Interview – Old Grey Whistle Test / 26th February 1985
16. Can’t Be Satisfied – Old Grey Whistle Test / 26th February 1985
(*previously released) († off-air recording)
