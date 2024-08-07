News

"Rory Gallagher: The BBC Collection" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Universal veröffentlicht im Oktober "Rory Gallagher: The BBC Collection" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Sammlung der Auftritte von Rory Gallagher bei der BBC besteht aus 18 CDs und zwei Blu-ray Discs mit überwiegend bislang unveröffentlichten Radiokonzerten, Sessions und TV-Auftritten aus den 1970er und 1980er Jahren.

Neben dem großen Komplett-Set erscheint noch eine "Best of"-Zusammenstellung als 2 CD und 3 LP-Set.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 11.10.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

CD1

Anzeige



1. For the Last Time – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*†

2. Laundromat – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*†

3. Hands Up – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971†

4. Sinner Boy – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971†

5. It Takes Time – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*†

6. I Fall Apart – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*†

7. Used to Be – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971

8. Crest of a Wave – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1971*

9. Hoodoo Man Blues – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1972†

10. Feel So Bad – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1972*

11. I Could’ve Had Religion – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1972

12. The Cuckoo – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1972

13. Messin’ with The Kid – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 19

CD2

1. Hands Off – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*

2. Race the Breeze – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*

3. Bankers Blues – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973

4. Walk on Hot Coals – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973†

5. Hands Off – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test / 1973

6. Walk on Hot Coals – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test / 1973

7. Unmilitary Two-Step – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973

8. If I Had a Reason – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973

9. Daughter of The Everglades – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*

10. Seventh Son of a Seventh Son – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*

11. Tattoo’d Lady – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973

12. Cradle Rock – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973

13. A Million Miles Away – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1973*

CD3

1. Back on My Stompin’ Ground – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1974

2. I Wonder Who – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1974

3. They Don’t Make Them Like You Anymore – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” /

1974*

4. As the Crow Flies – Live on BBC “Sounds of The Seventies” / 1974

5. Flight to Paradise (with Juan Martin) – BBC Radio 1 / 1984*

6. Can’t Be Satisfied (with Juan Martin) – BBC Radio 1 / 1984

7. Introduction – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986

8. When My Baby She Left Me – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986*

9. Continental Op – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986

10. Interview – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986

11. Off the Handle – BBC Radio 2 Paul Jones Blues Show / 1986*

Anzeige



CD4

1. The Rory Gallagher Story (Narrated by Gary Moore) – BBC Radio 2 / 2005

CD5

1. Hands Up – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*

2. For the Last Time – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*

3. In Your Town – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*

4. Just the Smile – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*

5. Laundromat – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*

6. It Takes Time – Live on BBC “John Peel Sunday Concert” / 12 August 1971*

Anzeige



CD6

1. Used to Be – BBC In Concert / Live Aa The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972*

2. Should’ve Learned My Lesson – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13

January 1972*

3. Out of Mind – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972*

4. I Could’ve Had Religion – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January

1972*

5. Crest of A Wave – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972*

6. Messin’ With the Kid – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972*

7. Maybe I Will – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 January 1972

CD7

1. Tore Down – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972*

2. Used to Be – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972

3. Hoodoo Man – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972*

4. Messin’ with The Kid – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972

5. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972

6. The Cuckoo – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972

7. Going to My Hometown – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972

8. In Your Town – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972

9. Bullfrog Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 13 July 1972

CD8

Anzeige



1. Messin’ with The Kid – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973

2. Hands Off – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973

3. What in The World – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973*

4. Walk On Hot Coals – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973

5. Banker’s Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973

6. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973

7. Race the Breeze – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973

8. Hoodoo Man – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973

9. Bullfrog Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Paris Theatre, UK / 1 February 1973

CD9

1. Messin’ with The Kid – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20

June 1974

2. Cradle Rock – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June 1974

3. I Wonder Who – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June

1974

4. Tattoo’d Lady – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June

1974

5. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20

June 1974

6. Too Much Alcohol – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June

1974

7. Back on My Stomping Ground – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome,

UK / 20 June 1974

8. Who’s That Coming – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20

June 1974

9. Bullfrog Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 June

1974

CD10

1. I Take What I Want – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush

Empire, UK / 1 March 1976

2. Bought & Sold – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush Empire,

UK / 1 March 1976

3. All Around Man – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush Empire,

UK / 1 March 1976*

4. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds

Bush Empire, UK / 1 March 1976

5. Souped Up Ford – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush

Empire, UK / 1 March 1976

6. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherds Bush Empire,

UK / 1 March 1976

CD11

1. Do You Read Me – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /

19 January 1977

2. Secret Agent – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19

January 1977

3. Calling Card – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19

January 1977

4. Bought and Sold – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /

19 January 1977

5. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith

Odeon, UK / 19 January 1977

6. Barley and Grape Rag – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon,

UK / 19 January 1977

7. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon,

UK / 19 January 1977

8. Too Much Alcohol – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK

/ 19 January 1977

9. Going to My Hometown – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith

Odeon, UK / 19 January 1977

10. Souped-up Ford – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /

19 January 1977

11. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live At The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19

January 1977

CD12

1. Moonchild – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 January

1977

2. Do You Read Me? – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20

January 1977

3. Calling Card – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 January

1977*

4. I Take What I Want – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20

January 1977*

5. Garbage Man Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20

January 1977

6. Too Much Alcohol – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20

January 1977

7. Jack-knife Beat – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 January

1977*

8. Bullfrog Blues – BBC In Concert / Live at The Golders Green Hippodrome, UK / 20 January

1977

CD13

1. Country Mile – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

2. Shin kicker – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7 December

1978

3. Mississippi Sheiks – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

4. Do You Read Me – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

5. Brute Force and Ignorance – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK

/ 7 December 1978

6. Tattoo’d Lady – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

7. Shadow Play – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

8. Cruise on Out – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

9. Fuel to the Fire – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

10. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

CD14

1. Shin kicker – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979

2. Do You Read Me? – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January

1979

3. Off the Handle – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979

4. Brute Force and Ignorance – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13

January 1979

5. Secret Agent – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979

6. Out on The Western Plain – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13

January 1979

7. Going to My Hometown – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13

January 1979

8. Shadow Play – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979

9. Tattoo’d Lady – BBC In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 13 January 1979

CD15

1. Shin kicker – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

2. Last of The Independents – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

3. Keychain – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

4. Follow Me – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

5. Bought and Sold – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

6. Wayward Child – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

7. Mississippi Sheiks – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

8. Out on The Western Plain – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

9. As the Crow Flies – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

10. Do You read Me? – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

11. Philby – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

12. Hellcat – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979

13. Cruise on Out – BBC In Concert / Live at The Venue, UK / 20 September 1979*

CD16

1. Shin kicker – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980†

2. Last of The Independents – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980†

3. I Wonder Who – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

4. Follow Me – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

5. Wayward Child – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

6. Tattoo’d Lady – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

7. Bought and Sold – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

8. Country Mile – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

9. Hellcat – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

CD17

1. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

2. Too Much Alcohol – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

3. Going to My Hometown – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

4. Moonchild – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

5. Shadow Play – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980

6. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Live at the Reading Festival, UK / 22 August 1980†

CD18

1. Double Vision – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

2. Follow Me – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

3. I Wonder Who – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

4. Big Guns – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

5. Out on the Western Plain – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

6. Shadow Play – BBC NI Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

Blu-ray 1

1. Hands Off – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test / 1973

2. Walk on Hot Coals – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test / 1973

3. I Take What I Want – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush

Empire, UK / 1 March 1976

4. Bought & Sold – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush Empire,

UK / 1 March 1976

5. All Around Man – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush Empire,

UK / 1 March 1976

6. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s

Bush Empire, UK / 1 March 1976

7. Souped-Up Ford – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush

Empire, UK / 1 March 1976

8. Bullfrog Blues – BBC Old Grey Whistle Test Special / Live at The Shepherd’s Bush Empire,

UK / 1 March 1976

9. Do You Read Me – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /

19 January 1977

10. Secret Agent – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19

January 1977

11. Calling Card – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK / 19

January 1977

12. Bought and Sold – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /

19 January 1977

13. Out on the Western Plain – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith

Odeon, UK / 19 January 1977

14. Barley and Grape Rag – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon,

UK / 19 January 1977

15. Pistol Slapper Blues – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon,

UK / 19 January 1977

16. Too Much Alcohol – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK

/ 19 January 1977

17. Going to My Hometown – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith

Odeon, UK / 19 January 1977

18. Souped-Up Ford – BBC Sight & Sound In Concert / Live at The Hammersmith Odeon, UK /

19 January 1977

Blu-ray 2

1. Shin kicker – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7 December

1978

2. Mississippi Sheiks – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

3. Do You Read Me – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

4. Brute Force and Ignorance – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic,

UK/ 7 December 1978

5. Fuel To the Fire – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

6. Shadow Play – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

7. Cruise On Out – BBC Rock Goes to College / Live at Middlesex Polytechnic, UK / 7

December 1978

8. Interview – Scene Around Six BBC Northern Ireland / 5 January 1984

9. Double Vision – BBC Ni Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

10. Follow Me – BBC Northern Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

11. I Wonder Who – BBC Northern Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

12. Big Guns – BBC Northern Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

13. Out on the Western Plain – BBC N Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

14. Shadow Play – BBC Northern Ireland Rory at Midnight / 5 January 1984

15. Interview – Old Grey Whistle Test / 26th February 1985

16. Can’t Be Satisfied – Old Grey Whistle Test / 26th February 1985

(*previously released) († off-air recording)

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.