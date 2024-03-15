News

"Queen: Rock Montreal + Live Aid" mit Dolby Atmos auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

15.03.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Mercury veröffentlicht "Queen: Rock Montreal + Live Aid" im Mai auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Parallel erscheinen die beiden Live-Mitschnitte auch als Doppel-CD sowie 3 LP-Set.

Auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray werden "Queen Rock Montreal" und "Live Aid" mit Dolby Atmos-Sound sowie DTS HD MA 5.1 und PCM Stereo präsentiert. Jeweils auf der ersten Disc wird "Rock Montreal" im Vollbildformat zu sehen sein. Auf der zweiten Disc wird das Konzert im Breitbildformat gezeigt und durch ein Featurette mit einem Blick hinter die Kulissen für die Proben von Live Aid und Interview ergänzt. Außerdem gibt es zu "Queen Rock Montreal" einen Audio-Kommentar von Brian May und Roger Taylor.

Der Verkaufsstart von "Queen: Rock Montreal + Live Aid" ist für den 10.05.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

4K – Disc 1

Queen Rock Montreal (full frame version) SDR/HDR 

  1. Intro  
  2. We Will Rock You (fast)
  3. Let Me Entertain You
  4. Play The Game
  5. Somebody To Love
  6. Killer Queen
  7. I’m In Love With My Car
  8. Get Down Make Love
  9. Save Me
  10. Now I’m Here
  11. Dragon Attack
  12. Now I’m Here (reprise)
  13. Love Of My Life
  14. Under Pressure
  15. Keep Yourself Alive
  16. Drum & Timpani Solo
  17. Guitar Solo
  18. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
  19. Jailhouse Rock
  20. Bohemian Rhapsody
  21. Tie Your Mother Down
  22. Another One Bites The Dust
  23. Sheer Heart Attack
  24. We Will Rock You
  25. We Are The Champions
  26. God Save The Queen

Queen Rock Montreal Commentary from Brian May & Roger Taylor 

Live Aid: 

  1. Bohemian Rhapsody 
  2. Radio Ga Ga 
  3. Hammer To Fall
  4. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
  5. We Will Rock You
  6. We Are The Champions
  7. Is This The World We Created…?

4K Disc 2 

Queen Rock Montreal (widescreen version) SDR/HDR 

  1. Intro  
  2. We Will Rock You (fast)
  3. Let Me Entertain You
  4. Play The Game
  5. Somebody To Love
  6. Killer Queen
  7. I’m In Love With My Car
  8. Get Down Make Love
  9. Save Me
  10. Now I’m Here
  11. Dragon Attack
  12. Now I’m Here (reprise)
  13. Love Of My Life
  14. Under Pressure
  15. Keep Yourself Alive
  16. Drum & Timpani Solo
  17. Guitar Solo
  18. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
  19. Jailhouse Rock
  20. Bohemian Rhapsody
  21. Tie Your Mother Down
  22. Another One Bites The Dust
  23. Sheer Heart Attack
  24. We Will Rock You
  25. We Are The Champions
  26. God Save The Queen
