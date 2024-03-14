News

"Pink Floyd: Animals" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc

Das Pink Floyd-Album "Animals" erscheint im Mai in einer neuen Blu-ray Disc-Edition mit Dolby Atmos-Sound. Bereits 2022 wurde der 2018er Remix von "Animals" in Hi Res Audio und DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Diese Abmischungen sind neben dem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix auch auf der neuen Blu-ray Disc-Edition zu finden.

Der Verkaufsstart der "Pink Floyd: Animals" Blu-ray Disc mit Dolby Atmos ist für den 17.05.2024 geplant.

Bereits am 19.04.2024 erscheint außerdem "The Dark Side of the Moon" als Picture Disc-Sonderedition.

bereits erhältlich:

