News
"Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc & CD (Update)
09.01.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Die Pet Shop Boys veröffentlichen "Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Der Konzertmitschnitt aus der Royal Arena in Kopenhagen wurde bereits 2024 in ausgewählten Kinos präsentiert und erscheint am 01.08.2025 als Blu-ray Disc-Set mit zwei CDs.
Update: Die Veröffentlichung der "Dreamworld"-Blu-ry Disc wurde aufgrund veröffentlichungsrechtlicher Probleme mit einem Song verschoben. Mittlerweile gibt es auch einen neuen Termin für den Verkaufsstart, der jetzt für den 27.02.2026 geplant ist.
- Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting:
Blu-ray
- Suburbia
- Can You Forgive Her?
- Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money)
- Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)
- Rent
- I Don't Know What You Want But I Can't Give It Anymore
- So Hard
- Left To My Own Devices
- Single-Bilingual / Se A Vide É (That's The Way Life Is)
- Domino Dancing
- Monkey Business
- New York City Boy
- Jealousy
- Love Comes Quickly
- Paninaro
- Always On My Mind
- Dreamland
- Heart
- What Have I Done To Deserve This
- It's Alright
- Vocal
- Go West
- It's A Sin
- West End Girls
- Being Boring
CD1
Anzeige
- Suburbia
- Can You Forgive Her?
- Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money)
- Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)
- Rent
- I Don't Know What You Want But I Can't Give It Anymore
- So Hard
- Left To My Own Devices
- Single-Bilingual / Se A Vide É (That's The Way Life Is)
- Domino Dancing
- Monkey Business
- New York City Boy
- Jealousy
CD2
- Love Comes Quickly
- Paninaro
- Always On My Mind
- Dreamland
- Heart
- What Have I Done To Deserve This
- It's Alright
- Vocal
- Go West
- It's A Sin
- West End Girls
- Being Boring
bereits erhältlich:
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless - Expanded Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless - Expanded Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless - Expanded Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless - Expanded Edition [LP] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless - Deluxe [2 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless - Clear Vinyl [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless [CD] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless - Deluxe [2 CD] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless [LP] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Nonetheless - Grey Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020 [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020 [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020 [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020 [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020 [CD] bei jpc.de
- Pet Shop Boys - Smash: The Singles 1985-2020 [LP] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.