News

"Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc & CD (Update)

Die Pet Shop Boys veröffentlichen "Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Der Konzertmitschnitt aus der Royal Arena in Kopenhagen wurde bereits 2024 in ausgewählten Kinos präsentiert und erscheint am 01.08.2025 als Blu-ray Disc-Set mit zwei CDs.

Update: Die Veröffentlichung der "Dreamworld"-Blu-ry Disc wurde aufgrund veröffentlichungsrechtlicher Probleme mit einem Song verschoben. Mittlerweile gibt es auch einen neuen Termin für den Verkaufsstart, der jetzt für den 27.02.2026 geplant ist.

Tracklisting:

Blu-ray

Suburbia Can You Forgive Her? Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money) Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You) Rent I Don't Know What You Want But I Can't Give It Anymore So Hard Left To My Own Devices Single-Bilingual / Se A Vide É (That's The Way Life Is) Domino Dancing Monkey Business New York City Boy Jealousy Love Comes Quickly Paninaro Always On My Mind Dreamland Heart What Have I Done To Deserve This It's Alright Vocal Go West It's A Sin West End Girls Being Boring

CD1

Anzeige



Suburbia Can You Forgive Her? Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money) Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You) Rent I Don't Know What You Want But I Can't Give It Anymore So Hard Left To My Own Devices Single-Bilingual / Se A Vide É (That's The Way Life Is) Domino Dancing Monkey Business New York City Boy Jealousy

CD2

Love Comes Quickly Paninaro Always On My Mind Dreamland Heart What Have I Done To Deserve This It's Alright Vocal Go West It's A Sin West End Girls Being Boring

bereits erhältlich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.