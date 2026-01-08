News

"Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc & CD (Update)

09.01.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Die Pet Shop Boys veröffentlichen "Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live" auf Blu-ray Disc & CD. Der Konzertmitschnitt aus der Royal Arena in Kopenhagen wurde bereits 2024 in ausgewählten Kinos präsentiert und erscheint am 01.08.2025 als Blu-ray Disc-Set mit zwei CDs.

Update: Die Veröffentlichung der "Dreamworld"-Blu-ry Disc wurde aufgrund veröffentlichungsrechtlicher Probleme mit einem Song verschoben. Mittlerweile gibt es auch einen neuen Termin für den Verkaufsstart, der jetzt für den 27.02.2026 geplant ist.

Tracklisting:

Blu-ray

  1. Suburbia
  2. Can You Forgive Her?
  3. Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money)
  4. Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)
  5. Rent
  6. I Don't Know What You Want But I Can't Give It Anymore
  7. So Hard
  8. Left To My Own Devices
  9. Single-Bilingual / Se A Vide É (That's The Way Life Is)
  10. Domino Dancing
  11. Monkey Business
  12. New York City Boy
  13. Jealousy
  14. Love Comes Quickly
  15. Paninaro
  16. Always On My Mind
  17. Dreamland
  18. Heart
  19. What Have I Done To Deserve This
  20. It's Alright
  21. Vocal
  22. Go West
  23. It's A Sin
  24. West End Girls
  25. Being Boring

CD1

  1. Suburbia
  2. Can You Forgive Her?
  3. Opportunities (Let's Make Lots Of Money)
  4. Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)
  5. Rent
  6. I Don't Know What You Want But I Can't Give It Anymore
  7. So Hard
  8. Left To My Own Devices
  9. Single-Bilingual / Se A Vide É (That's The Way Life Is)
  10. Domino Dancing
  11. Monkey Business
  12. New York City Boy
  13. Jealousy

CD2

  1. Love Comes Quickly
  2. Paninaro
  3. Always On My Mind
  4. Dreamland
  5. Heart
  6. What Have I Done To Deserve This
  7. It's Alright
  8. Vocal
  9. Go West
  10. It's A Sin
  11. West End Girls
  12. Being Boring

