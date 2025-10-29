News

Neue 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays von Plaion Pictures, Warner & StudioCanal im Januar (Update)

29.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Plaion Pictures kündigt für den Januar zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten von Plaion, Warner und StudioCanal an. Noch im Dezember erscheinen außerdem Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2" und "Jackie Brown" als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook:

Update: Auch "Pale Rider - Der namenlose Reiter" ist jetzt bei Amazon vorbestellbar.

18.12.2025

15.01.2026

22.01.2026

Anzeige

29.01.2026

 

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager
  ZURÜCK