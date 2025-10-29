News
Neue 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays von Plaion Pictures, Warner & StudioCanal im Januar (Update)
29.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures kündigt für den Januar zahlreiche Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten von Plaion, Warner und StudioCanal an. Noch im Dezember erscheinen außerdem Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2" und "Jackie Brown" als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook:
Update: Auch "Pale Rider - Der namenlose Reiter" ist jetzt bei Amazon vorbestellbar.
18.12.2025
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
15.01.2026
- Carlito's Way [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Carlito's Way [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Carlito's Way [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
22.01.2026
Anzeige
- Summer Wars - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Summer Wars - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
29.01.2026
- Shadow Chase - Im Netz der Diebe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Shadow Chase - Im Netz der Diebe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Shadow Chase - Im Netz der Diebe - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Departed - Unter Feinden [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Departed - Unter Feinden [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Departed - Unter Feinden [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Dirty Harry [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Dirty Harry [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Dirty Harry [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Der Texaner [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Der Texaner [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Der Texaner [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Pale Rider - Der namenlose Reiter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Pale Rider - Der namenlose Reiter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Pale Rider - Der namenlose Reiter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Blue Velvet - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Blue Velvet - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Blue Velvet - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Blue Velvet - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Blue Velvet - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Blue Velvet - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.