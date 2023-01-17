News
Marvel: Neuer "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"-Mini-Trailer online
17.01.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Disney hat einen neuen Mini-Trailer für "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" veröffentlicht. Die Vorschau ist rund eine Minute lang:
Der neue Ant-Man-Film von Peyton Reed mit Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas und Michelle Pfeiffer soll am 15.02.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten.
Am 01.02.2023 wird "Black Panther - Wakanda Forever" bei Disney+ und am 02.03.2023 auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.
