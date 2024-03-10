News

"Madame Web" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook bei Amazon vorbestellbar

10.03.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Sony veröffentlicht "Madame Web" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Das "Spider-Man"-Spin Off mit Dakota Johnson erscheint voraussichtlich im Sommer fürs Heimkino und ist jetzt auch bei Amazon als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird voraussichtlich wieder mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und deutschem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Making of, Featurettes und Deleted Scenes geplant.

